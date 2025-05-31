Ukraine Resists Peace Talk Pressure Amid Sanction Threats

Ukraine has resisted pressure from both the United States and Russia to commit to attending further peace talks. Instead, Kyiv insists on receiving clear proposals from Moscow first, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanding a properly prepared agenda.

Amid tensions, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warns Russia of upcoming severe sanctions should Moscow fail to demonstrate genuine peace efforts. Discussions between Ukrainian and Turkish leadership emphasize the need for a ceasefire as a precursor to meaningful talks.

The complexities surrounding the potential peace talks reveal significant diplomatic hurdles. Despite the possibility of a four-power meeting, Ukraine remains firm in its stance, awaiting concrete steps from Russia before committing to any dialogue.