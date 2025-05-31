Left Menu

Justice Served: Guatemalan Court Sentences Paramilitaries for Wartime Atrocities

A Guatemalan court sentenced three former paramilitaries to 40 years in prison for raping six Indigenous women during the civil war from 1981 to 1983. The trial featured over 160 pieces of evidence against the accused, who were part of army-recruited Civil Self-Defense Patrols.

A Guatemalan court handed down a historic sentence on Friday, imposing 40-year prison terms on three former paramilitaries for the rape of six Indigenous women during the civil war's bloodiest years. This verdict marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for wartime atrocities.

The trial drew upon 160 pieces of evidence, including harrowing testimonies from survivors like Paulina Ixpata, who recounted her traumatic experience at the hands of the Civil Self-Defense Patrols, army-recruited groups notorious for their brutal actions.

This case, part of the larger Maya Achi trials, follows a series of legal actions that seek accountability for sexual violence committed by military personnel during Guatemala's prolonged conflict. Previous convictions, such as the landmark 2016 Sepur Zarco case, underline the ongoing struggle for justice and reparations.

