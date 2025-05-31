Table Tennis Turmoil: ITTF Investigates Voting Disruption

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is set to investigate the chaos that interrupted its annual general meeting in Doha after Petra Sorling was re-elected as president. Sorling, the first female president in ITTF history, secured victory with a narrow 104-102 vote against Qatari challenger Khalil Al-Mohannadi.

Following the conclusion of the presidential election, the meeting was abruptly suspended due to disruptions caused by individuals unassociated with the member associations or official delegations. The ITTF, expressing regret and condemnation over the incident, has vowed to determine those responsible and implement measures to prevent future disruptions.

Amid claims of voting discrepancies, the Qatar Table Tennis Association has demanded an independent and transparent review of the election process. The ITTF, upholding the election's validity, expressed readiness to address any formal complaints through appropriate channels. The AGM is scheduled to reconvene before November to address unfinished agenda items.