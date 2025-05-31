Tensions Surge: Government Official Killed in Balochistan Militant Attack
A senior Pakistani government official was killed when Baloch militants briefly seized Sorab city in Balochistan, torching properties and looting a bank. The attack, seen as a challenge to the state's authority, prompted a strong response from security forces and condemnation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A senior government official in Pakistan's Balochistan province was killed during a brief takeover of Sorab city by Baloch militants. The militants, affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army, ransacked offices, looted a bank, and set fire to residences of government officials, according to spokesperson Shahid Rind.
During the attack on late Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hidayat Buledi Baloch lost his life while protecting state property and citizens. The raid was condemned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who praised Buledi's bravery and vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country.
Security forces, including the Frontier Corps and police, launched a robust search and clearance operation following the violent incursion. The attack underscores ongoing tensions in Balochistan, a region where insurgents have long protested against governmental policies and resource exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
