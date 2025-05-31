UN Experts Condemn Turkey’s Prosecution of Istanbul Bar Association Leaders

A coalition of United Nations human rights experts has strongly denounced the criminal prosecution of 11 leaders of the Istanbul Bar Association, including President İbrahim Kaboğlu and board member Firat Epözdemir, over a public statement demanding accountability for the deaths of two journalists reportedly killed in a Turkish drone strike in Northern Syria.

The Bar Association’s leadership faces serious charges of “disseminating terrorist propaganda” and “public dissemination of misleading information”, following its 21 December 2024 statement urging an investigation into the 19 December 2024 killings. The UN experts described the criminal proceedings as a grave attack on freedom of expression and the independence of the legal profession, urging Turkish authorities to drop the charges and release Epözdemir, who has been in detention since 25 January 2025.

“This attempt to silence the Bar Association by weaponising the law is an appalling violation of international law and sets a troubling precedent,” the experts said in a joint statement.

Legal Retaliation for Speaking Out

In their December statement, the Istanbul Bar Association condemned the deaths of the two journalists, affirming that targeting journalists in conflict zones violates international humanitarian law, and called for a credible, independent investigation. The very next day, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal investigation, framing the statement as terrorist propaganda and misinformation under Turkey’s penal code.

The case swiftly escalated. On 21 March 2025, the Istanbul 2nd Assize Court, responding to a lawsuit by the Prosecutor, invoked Article 77/5 of the Attorneyship Law to dissolve the elected leadership of the Bar. The ruling claims the Bar had exceeded its professional mandate and orders new elections, thereby effectively dismantling the executive autonomy of one of Turkey’s most prominent legal bodies.

“The executive body of a bar association must be able to perform its functions without external interference,” said the UN experts.

Upcoming Court Hearings and International Outcry

Criminal hearings are scheduled for 28 and 29 May 2025 at Marmara Prison (formerly Silivri Prison), a facility notorious for detaining political dissidents, human rights defenders, and journalists. The case has drawn widespread condemnation from global legal and human rights organizations who argue that such prosecutions are designed to intimidate lawyers, chill dissent, and undermine the rule of law.

The experts condemned Turkey’s misuse of vague and overly broad laws under the guise of counter-terrorism and anti-disinformation to criminalize legitimate speech and advocacy.

“Under international law, counter-terrorism legislation must be sufficiently precise to prevent its use to unjustifiably limit the exercise of fundamental freedoms,” they warned.

A Broader Pattern of Suppression

This case is not an isolated incident. Turkey has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for its crackdown on independent voices, including lawyers, journalists, academics, and civil society activists. Following the failed 2016 coup attempt, thousands of legal professionals have faced prosecution or dismissal, raising deep concerns about judicial independence and due process.

The UN experts noted that bar associations play a critical role in protecting human rights and upholding the rule of law, including ensuring access to justice, legal representation, and state accountability.

“States must guarantee that those who practice law can do so free from intimidation, obstacles, harassment or interference,” the experts emphasized. “Their function is key to the right to a fair trial.”

Call for Immediate Release and Dismissal of Charges

The experts are calling for the immediate release of Firat Epözdemir and the dismissal of all charges against the Istanbul Bar’s leadership. They stress that the case represents legal harassment at its most dangerous, where legal tools are deployed not to uphold justice, but to suppress it.

This episode, they warn, has broader implications beyond Turkey. It sets a precedent where professional associations and legal defenders could be targeted simply for advocating justice, thereby eroding democratic norms and global human rights standards.

As the world watches, the outcome of this case will send a powerful signal about the future of legal independence, freedom of expression, and accountability in Turkey.