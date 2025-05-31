Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Naxals in Jharkhand Extortion Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against three Naxals for their role in extortion and forced recruitment for the CPI(Maoist) group in Jharkhand, as part of a larger conspiracy. Local and regional members of this proscribed organization were involved in armed intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:11 IST
NIA Chargesheets Naxals in Jharkhand Extortion Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on Naxal activity, charging three individuals in Jharkhand with serious crimes, including extortion and forced recruitment, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The charges, filed in Ranchi's special court, highlight the involvement of Krishna Hansda alias Saurav Da, Abhijit Korah alias Matla Korah, and Ramdayal Mahto alias Nilesh Da in a 2023 CPI(Maoist) terrorist conspiracy. Hansda was a regional committee member, Korah an armed cadre, and Mahto a special area committee member, as per the NIA.

The group's illegal activities were unveiled following Hansda's arrest in January 2023, which led to the recovery of incriminating materials and weapons. The NIA took over the investigation in June, re-registering the case that underscores a substantial terrorist conspiracy in Jharkhand and Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025