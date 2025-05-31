NIA Chargesheets Naxals in Jharkhand Extortion Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on Naxal activity, charging three individuals in Jharkhand with serious crimes, including extortion and forced recruitment, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The charges, filed in Ranchi's special court, highlight the involvement of Krishna Hansda alias Saurav Da, Abhijit Korah alias Matla Korah, and Ramdayal Mahto alias Nilesh Da in a 2023 CPI(Maoist) terrorist conspiracy. Hansda was a regional committee member, Korah an armed cadre, and Mahto a special area committee member, as per the NIA.

The group's illegal activities were unveiled following Hansda's arrest in January 2023, which led to the recovery of incriminating materials and weapons. The NIA took over the investigation in June, re-registering the case that underscores a substantial terrorist conspiracy in Jharkhand and Bihar.

