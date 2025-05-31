Left Menu

Foiling the Unseen: Major Terror Plot Thwarted

Law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, arrested 34 terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group. The arrests followed 415 intelligence-based operations aimed at preventing a major attack targeting law enforcers and key facilities. Weapons and explosive materials were seized, and cases have been registered against the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant counter-terrorism success, law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, have thwarted a major terror plot with the arrest of 34 terrorists associated with the prohibited Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. This was confirmed in a statement released on Saturday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) revealed that during the week, they conducted 415 intelligence-led operations across various districts, resulting in these crucial arrests. Among those apprehended, three individuals were identified as 'most dangerous terrorists'.

Their plan, which targeted law enforcers and critical infrastructure, was foiled with arrests made from multiple locations, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, among others. Authorities confiscated significant amounts of explosives, detonators, and other illegal materials. The CTD has filed 23 cases and continues to investigate the situation further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

