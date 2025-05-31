Iran Expands Uranium Stockpile Amid US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

Iran has significantly boosted its uranium stockpile, reaching near weapons-grade enrichment, according to a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog revealed on Saturday. This development occurs amid delicate negotiations between Tehran and Washington for a potential nuclear agreement, with US President Donald Trump hopeful of a breakthrough.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report, dated May 17 and seen by The Associated Press, details that Iran now holds 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%, marking an increase of 133.8 kilograms since February. This enrichment level brings Iran alarmingly close to the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material.

IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi has consistently urged Iran to cooperate fully with the agency, while diplomatic discussions continue. Recent comments by Iranian officials dismiss the imminence of a deal and stress that any agreement must include the lifting of sanctions. Amidst these complex dynamics, Trump has urged restraint from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hoping for a viable resolution soon.

