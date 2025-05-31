Left Menu

Iran Expands Uranium Stockpile Amid US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

A confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog reveals that Iran has increased its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium. This comes amid ongoing discussions between Tehran and Washington about a potential nuclear deal. Tensions remain high as each side continues to negotiate terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:51 IST
Iran Expands Uranium Stockpile Amid US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Iran has significantly boosted its uranium stockpile, reaching near weapons-grade enrichment, according to a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog revealed on Saturday. This development occurs amid delicate negotiations between Tehran and Washington for a potential nuclear agreement, with US President Donald Trump hopeful of a breakthrough.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report, dated May 17 and seen by The Associated Press, details that Iran now holds 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%, marking an increase of 133.8 kilograms since February. This enrichment level brings Iran alarmingly close to the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material.

IAEA Chief Rafael Mariano Grossi has consistently urged Iran to cooperate fully with the agency, while diplomatic discussions continue. Recent comments by Iranian officials dismiss the imminence of a deal and stress that any agreement must include the lifting of sanctions. Amidst these complex dynamics, Trump has urged restraint from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hoping for a viable resolution soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025