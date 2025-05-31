India and Ethiopia Unite Against Terrorism: Diplomatic Delegation Signals Stronger Bilateral Ties

An all-party delegation from India visited Ethiopia over the weekend, underscoring a committed collaboration with the African nation on counter-terrorism efforts. The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, held meetings with Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Adem Farah and the African Union.

Ethiopia expressed willingness to align with India's strategy against terrorism, a crucial move following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. The visit is a part of India's larger diplomatic initiative to address global security concerns, especially highlighting Pakistan's alleged ties to terrorism.

The delegation, consisting of multiple political representatives including BJP and Congress leaders, met with Ethiopia's former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn to further discuss terrorism issues concerning the Horn of Africa and the Sahel Region. The Indian group's journey as part of a global campaign to inform the international community also included stops in South Africa and plans for Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)