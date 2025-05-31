Cracking the Code: Unveiling a Transnational Cyber Fraud Network

In a significant bust, authorities in southwest Delhi have apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in an elaborate cyber fraud operation targeting a retired army officer. Officials revealed that the suspects managed to swindle the victim out of Rs 41.45 lakh under the guise of digital gold trading.

Identified as Indra Kumar Sahani and Rahim Khan, the duo ran a sophisticated scheme utilizing mule bank accounts and facilitating fund transfers to foreign collaborators. The operation, with suspected links to Chinese nationals, used specific apps to gain remote access to accounts for illicit transactions.

The investigation unfolded after the victim, lured by promises of exorbitant returns via social media, realized he had been duped following demands for additional tax payments. The arrests have exposed a wider network of cyber fraud with international connections. Law enforcement officials continue to delve deeper into this sprawling cybercrime ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)