Himachal Pradesh Launches 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025' to Combat Non-Biodegradable Waste

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has unveiled the 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025' aimed at curbing non-biodegradable waste. The scheme mandates a refundable deposit on various packaging materials, to be returned upon the item's return, thus encouraging responsible disposal among consumers.

Alongside this waste management initiative, the Cabinet, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved plans to recruit 700 home guard volunteers. It also regularized the services of 203 Panchayat Secretaries who have completed two years in contractual roles, and decided to move the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority office from Shimla to Dharamsala.

In healthcare, the Cabinet revised the Postgraduate/Specialist Services policy, eliminating the obligatory field posting for Senior Residency at key medical colleges. Furthermore, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation received authorization to gather minor minerals and perform dredging in forest rivers and ponds, enhancing resource management, while reorganization plans were set for certain development blocks to improve local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)