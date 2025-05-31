Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025' to Combat Non-Biodegradable Waste

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has sanctioned the 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025', a pilot initiative requiring consumers to pay a refundable deposit on non-biodegradable products, enhancing waste management. Additional decisions include recruitment plans, policy amendments, infrastructure shifts, and environmental strategies for better resource management and public convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Launches 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025' to Combat Non-Biodegradable Waste
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has unveiled the 'Deposit Refund Scheme 2025' aimed at curbing non-biodegradable waste. The scheme mandates a refundable deposit on various packaging materials, to be returned upon the item's return, thus encouraging responsible disposal among consumers.

Alongside this waste management initiative, the Cabinet, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved plans to recruit 700 home guard volunteers. It also regularized the services of 203 Panchayat Secretaries who have completed two years in contractual roles, and decided to move the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority office from Shimla to Dharamsala.

In healthcare, the Cabinet revised the Postgraduate/Specialist Services policy, eliminating the obligatory field posting for Senior Residency at key medical colleges. Furthermore, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation received authorization to gather minor minerals and perform dredging in forest rivers and ponds, enhancing resource management, while reorganization plans were set for certain development blocks to improve local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025