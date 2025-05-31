Karnataka's Drive Towards a Drug-Free State and Innovative Solutions to Human-Wildlife Conflicts

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the Karnataka government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse in the state. He instructed officials to amend laws for revoking licenses of drug-selling establishments and highlighted the need for ongoing vigilance in schools and colleges against drug-related activities.

During a review meeting, the CM addressed the necessity of taking firm actions against hate speech and the dissemination of false information, urging close collaboration between district commissioners (DCs) and the police. Expedited resolution of cases under the Goonda Act was also highlighted.

Innovative strategies to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts were discussed, including Minister Santosh Lad's proposition of 'honey fencing' to prevent elephants from encroaching on farmland. Officials were urged to create comprehensive strategies, including bolstering food and water supplies in forests to curb elephant movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)