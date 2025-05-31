Justice Served: Latur Court's Verdict on Schoolgirls' Harassment Case

In a landmark judgment, the Latur District and Sessions Court sentenced two men to six months imprisonment for stalking and sexually harassing two schoolgirls. Ashok Shivaji Adsule, 31, and Vijay Bhagwat Lohar, 34, have also been fined Rs 5000 each.

The incident, which occurred in 2022, saw the prosecution successfully argue the case after a thorough investigation by Murud police. The two individuals, residents of Borgaon Kale, stalked and harassed the minors on their way to school and tuition classes.

This verdict sends a strong message against gender-based violence, affirming the legal system's commitment to protecting the rights and safety of young women and girls in the region.

