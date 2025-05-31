Left Menu

Justice Served: Latur Court's Verdict on Schoolgirls' Harassment Case

Two men from Latur, Ashok Shivaji Adsule and Vijay Bhagwat Lohar, were sentenced to six months in jail and fined for stalking and sexually harassing two schoolgirls. The verdict was delivered by the Latur District and Sessions Court. Murud police conducted the investigation in 2022.

Latur | Updated: 31-05-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, the Latur District and Sessions Court sentenced two men to six months imprisonment for stalking and sexually harassing two schoolgirls. Ashok Shivaji Adsule, 31, and Vijay Bhagwat Lohar, 34, have also been fined Rs 5000 each.

The incident, which occurred in 2022, saw the prosecution successfully argue the case after a thorough investigation by Murud police. The two individuals, residents of Borgaon Kale, stalked and harassed the minors on their way to school and tuition classes.

This verdict sends a strong message against gender-based violence, affirming the legal system's commitment to protecting the rights and safety of young women and girls in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

