Left Menu

Bovine Smuggler Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu & Kashmir

Shabir Shah, a habitual bovine smuggler, has been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The district magistrate issued a formal detention order due to Shah’s involvement in several smuggling cases posing a threat to public peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:56 IST
Bovine Smuggler Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu & Kashmir
Shabir Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a notorious bovine smuggler under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The individual, identified as Shabir Shah, hails from Chamalvas-Banihal and faces multiple criminal charges related to bovine smuggling.

According to police reports, the detention follows a formal order issued by the district magistrate of Samba. Shah has been placed in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu as part of the legal measures against him.

The police spokesman highlighted Shah's involvement in a series of FIRs registered in police stations at Ghagwal and Samba between 2021 and 2025. His continuous illegal activities have been deemed a significant threat to public order and tranquility.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025