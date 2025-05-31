Bovine Smuggler Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu & Kashmir

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a notorious bovine smuggler under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The individual, identified as Shabir Shah, hails from Chamalvas-Banihal and faces multiple criminal charges related to bovine smuggling.

According to police reports, the detention follows a formal order issued by the district magistrate of Samba. Shah has been placed in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu as part of the legal measures against him.

The police spokesman highlighted Shah's involvement in a series of FIRs registered in police stations at Ghagwal and Samba between 2021 and 2025. His continuous illegal activities have been deemed a significant threat to public order and tranquility.