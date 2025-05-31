Indian Army Conducts Nationwide Trials to Boost Indigenous Defence Capabilities

In a decisive push toward modernization and self-reliance, the Indian Army has launched extensive Capacity Development Demonstrations across multiple high-priority locations in the country. These large-scale field trials—conducted under near-combat conditions—are aimed at rigorously evaluating a wide array of cutting-edge defence technologies developed under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The trials are taking place at critical military installations such as the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, Babina Field Firing Ranges in Uttar Pradesh, and Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Dedicated demonstrations of Air Defence systems are also being held at Agra and Gopalpur, underscoring the holistic nature of this ambitious endeavour.

Chief of Army Staff Reviews Progress

On 27 May 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the Babina Field Firing Ranges to personally review the progress of the demonstrations. During his visit, General Dwivedi engaged with personnel from various formations, defence industry representatives, and developers to understand operational feedback and discuss the future trajectory of the Indian Army’s technological roadmap.

“These demonstrations are a critical component of our transformation into a future-ready force,” said General Dwivedi. “We are focusing on swift absorption of emerging technologies to remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving battlefield environment.”

Focus on Indigenous Innovation Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The demonstrations prominently feature technologies and systems developed by Indian defence firms and startups, signifying a growing synergy between the Indian Army and the domestic defence ecosystem. This alignment reflects the larger vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), encouraging the development, testing, and deployment of homegrown military hardware.

The initiative is also a cornerstone of the Army’s "Decade of Transformation"—a strategic plan designed to overhaul its operational, technological, and tactical capabilities by embracing innovation across all domains of warfare.

Key Systems Under Evaluation

Among the state-of-the-art platforms and technologies undergoing rigorous field trials are:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for surveillance and reconnaissance

UAV-Launched Precision Guided Munitions (ULPGM) for targeted strike capabilities

Runway-Independent Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS) for tactical operations in austere terrain

Counter-UAS (C-UAS) Solutions to neutralize hostile drone threats

Loitering Munitions for flexible, real-time strike options

Specialized Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones for rapid deployment in confined areas

Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems (PMMDS) to enhance lethality and accuracy

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS) for comprehensive airspace security

Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR) for mobile air surveillance

Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) using next-gen infrared (IR) guidance

Electronic Warfare (EW) Platforms capable of jamming, spoofing, and signal intelligence

These systems are being assessed for operational reliability, ease of deployment, interoperability, and effectiveness under electronic warfare conditions. The tests are designed to simulate actual battlefield scenarios and include electronic warfare simulations to evaluate system resilience in complex electromagnetic environments.

Public-Private Synergy in Defence

The involvement of a large number of private defence manufacturers and innovators demonstrates the maturing of India’s defence industrial base. From startups to major defence production companies, the trials provide an opportunity to showcase innovation, gather operational feedback, and align product development with end-user expectations.

This initiative also signals a shift in procurement philosophy—moving from off-the-shelf purchases to customized, co-developed solutions that cater specifically to Indian military requirements.

Looking Ahead: Towards a Future-Ready Force

The Indian Army’s current demonstrations are not isolated events but part of a broader modernization strategy that envisions the seamless integration of unmanned systems, AI-enabled platforms, autonomous weapons, and enhanced battlefield surveillance.

These trials will lay the foundation for procurement decisions, long-term capability development, and strategic planning. By accelerating the deployment of indigenous solutions, the Indian Army aims to reduce reliance on imports, boost operational self-sufficiency, and create a secure and innovation-driven defence environment.

The ongoing demonstrations reaffirm the Indian Army’s commitment to technological excellence, operational readiness, and national resilience, marking a pivotal step in its journey toward becoming a next-generation military force.