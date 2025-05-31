Iran's Undeclared Nuclear Activities Stir Global Tensions

Iran has conducted secret nuclear activities using materials not disclosed to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, according to a comprehensive International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report accessed by Reuters. The document, requested by the agency's Board of Governors, indicates potential non-compliance with nuclear non-proliferation obligations.

The report highlights the intent of Western allies, including the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany, to push for a resolution declaring Iran in violation. Tehran's foreign ministry has dismissed the report as politically motivated, promising appropriate responses to any action taken at the Board of Governors meeting.

The findings, although echoing past reports, clearly suggest coordinated, clandestine activities relevant to nuclear weapon production. The IAEA continues to seek explanations from Iran regarding uranium traces found at various sites. The mounting tensions may lead to Iran accelerating its nuclear program, further straining U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)