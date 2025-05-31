Hostage Exchange Gambit: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Under Siege

On Saturday, Hamas announced its readiness to release a total of 28 hostages, both living and deceased, contingent upon the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and an end to hostilities. The Palestinian militant group has emphasized the importance of exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody.

Hamas described its response to proposals from U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, as 'positive,' while seeking amendments. The proposed agreement outlines a 60-day truce, trading hostages for more than 1,200 Palestinian detainees, along with humanitarian aid introductions.

Amid severe humanitarian concerns, the blockade on Gaza exacerbates the situation, leaving over 2 million people in dire conditions. The United Nations has condemned the situation as the most severe since the war. Meanwhile, initiatives for aid deliveries face challenges as armed conflicts and looting persist.