Concerns Rise Over New Police Leadership in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has voiced apprehensions following the appointment of Rajeev Krishna as the acting Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav raised significant questions about state leadership and law enforcement efficiency.

Rajeev Krishna, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service officer, succeeded Prashant Kumar, who retired recently. Yadav, in a Hindi post on social media platform X, emphasized that Uttar Pradesh once again has an acting DGP. He alluded to concerns regarding loyalty to constitutional values over personal allegiances.

As Krishna begins his role, Yadav speculates on his capacity to navigate the state's complex political landscape impartially. He also addressed a perceived clash between central and state leadership, questioning governance effectiveness while highlighting the impact on Uttar Pradesh's law-and-order situation.