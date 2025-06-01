Hamas' Ceasefire Negotiation Standoff with Israel

Hamas announced on Saturday its intentions to modify a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal with Israel in Gaza. However, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff dismissed Hamas' response as 'totally unacceptable.' The proposal includes the release of hostages and the exchange for Palestinian prisoners, though Hamas insists on an end to Israeli military operations.

An official from Hamas described its response as positive but hinted at needed adjustments, which were not specified. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Israel's commitment to retrieving hostages and defeating Hamas. Despite Trump's envoy acknowledging Hamas's conditions, Israel and the U.S. dismissed them.

Hamas's response document, disclosed by Reuters, aims for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted travel for Gaza residents, and resumption of goods movement. It demands infrastructure restoration within Gaza and guarantees delivery of humanitarian aid. The plan includes a 60-day truce and a substantial prisoner exchange under U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediation.