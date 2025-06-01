Left Menu

Hamas' Ceasefire Negotiation Standoff with Israel

Hamas seeks amendments to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal with Israel, which includes hostages exchange and humanitarian aid provisions. Israel and the U.S. have rejected the proposed changes. The standoff exemplifies the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, impacting civilians and complicating diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:40 IST
Hamas' Ceasefire Negotiation Standoff with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas announced on Saturday its intentions to modify a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal with Israel in Gaza. However, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff dismissed Hamas' response as 'totally unacceptable.' The proposal includes the release of hostages and the exchange for Palestinian prisoners, though Hamas insists on an end to Israeli military operations.

An official from Hamas described its response as positive but hinted at needed adjustments, which were not specified. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted Israel's commitment to retrieving hostages and defeating Hamas. Despite Trump's envoy acknowledging Hamas's conditions, Israel and the U.S. dismissed them.

Hamas's response document, disclosed by Reuters, aims for a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted travel for Gaza residents, and resumption of goods movement. It demands infrastructure restoration within Gaza and guarantees delivery of humanitarian aid. The plan includes a 60-day truce and a substantial prisoner exchange under U.S., Egyptian, and Qatari mediation.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025