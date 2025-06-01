Global Defence Landscape: The Blurring Lines of Regional Conflict

During the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, top security officials highlighted the increasingly blurred lines between regions due to global conflicts. Their discussions centered on China's and North Korea's support for Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine, emphasizing a pressing need for a unified global defense strategy.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Šakaliene underscored the ramifications of a potential Russian victory in Ukraine, positing that it could embolden China in its territorial assertions, particularly concerning Taiwan and the South China Sea. Similar sentiments were echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron, advocating for Europe's increased role in Indo-Pacific security matters.

The conference highlighted the growing collaboration among authoritarian regimes, including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Officials stressed that global security efforts must reflect the interconnectedness of regions such as the Indo-Pacific and the North Atlantic, with major global maritime routes like the South China Sea impacting international trade and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)