Left Menu

Top IRS Official Caught in Rs. 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested IRS officer Amit Kumar Singhal for allegedly accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe. The arrest took place at his Mohali residence after a complaint. The bribe, demanded under threats of legal action, was part of a Rs 45 lakh deal. Searches continue across multiple cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:07 IST
Top IRS Official Caught in Rs. 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Amit Kumar Singhal, an Additional Director General in the Directorate of Taxpayer Services, on charges of bribery. According to officials, Singhal allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Singhal, a 2007-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, reportedly demanded a total of Rs 45 lakh. Officials explained that a first installment of Rs 25 lakh was being delivered to his Mohali residence when the CBI intervened.

Acting on a complaint about the demand, the CBI laid a trap and caught Harsh Kotak accepting the bribe on behalf of Singhal. Singhal was later arrested from his Vasant Kunj residence in New Delhi as CBI searches continue in Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025