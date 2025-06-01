Top IRS Official Caught in Rs. 25 Lakh Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Amit Kumar Singhal, an Additional Director General in the Directorate of Taxpayer Services, on charges of bribery. According to officials, Singhal allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Singhal, a 2007-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, reportedly demanded a total of Rs 45 lakh. Officials explained that a first installment of Rs 25 lakh was being delivered to his Mohali residence when the CBI intervened.

Acting on a complaint about the demand, the CBI laid a trap and caught Harsh Kotak accepting the bribe on behalf of Singhal. Singhal was later arrested from his Vasant Kunj residence in New Delhi as CBI searches continue in Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai.