Online Dating Trap: Alleged Thieves Arrested Following Police Shootout

Three men were apprehended in northeast Delhi after reportedly using online dating platforms to target and rob individuals. The arrests followed a brief exchange of gunfire with police in the Yamuna Khadar area early Sunday morning.

During the encounter, two suspects sustained leg injuries and are receiving medical treatment at JPC Hospital. The incident unfolded when a police patrol team acted on a tip-off about a planned criminal act near New Usmannagar.

Upon locating the suspects, police were met with gunfire but managed to subdue all three individuals, recovering weapons at the scene. Investigations revealed their involvement in multiple robberies, with efforts ongoing to connect them to other unresolved crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)