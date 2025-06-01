Left Menu

Global Security Faultlines: The U.S.-Europe Rift Over Asia

The Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore highlighted tensions between the U.S. and Europe on Asian security, against the backdrop of U.S.-China rivalry. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Europe to focus on its security. European nations remain committed to engaging in both regions, emphasizing interconnected global security challenges.

Updated: 01-06-2025 12:49 IST
The Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore brought into sharp focus the emerging rift between the United States and Europe over how to engage in Asia, underscoring ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a Saturday speech, highlighted China as an "imminent" threat, calling for Europe to prioritize its own security, thus allowing the U.S. to leverage its strength in the Indo-Pacific. In a departure from past traditions, China's low-level representation at the event was noted alongside the significant presence of military contingents from India and Pakistan.

Despite U.S. urgings, some European countries maintained their multifaceted approach to global security. France and the UK reiterated their vital ties and ongoing commitments within Asia. European defense firms continue to stake their claim in Asian markets amidst rising defense spending in the region, reflecting deeply entrenched and longstanding military and economic relationships.

