Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Belagavi Crime

In a shocking case from Belagavi district, a teenage girl was reportedly gang-raped and filmed, with the accused using the footage to extort silence from the victim, police revealed on Sunday.

Authorities have detained two suspects and are pursuing four additional individuals involved in the heinous crime.

The harrowing ordeal began six months ago when the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was deceitfully taken to a remote hilly area by her then-boyfriend, orchestrating the conditions for the assault.