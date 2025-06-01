Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Belagavi Crime
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and filmed by the accused in Belagavi district. Two have been arrested, while police search for four others. The victim, lured to a hilly area, was threatened with the video to prevent her from reporting the crime. A case is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case from Belagavi district, a teenage girl was reportedly gang-raped and filmed, with the accused using the footage to extort silence from the victim, police revealed on Sunday.
Authorities have detained two suspects and are pursuing four additional individuals involved in the heinous crime.
The harrowing ordeal began six months ago when the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was deceitfully taken to a remote hilly area by her then-boyfriend, orchestrating the conditions for the assault.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy
Comey Under Fire: Instagram Post Spurs Investigation
Daring Police Encounters: From Cow Smuggling to Murder Suspects
Uttar Pradesh Police Detain 90 Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Immigration Crackdown
Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Haryana and Punjab for Leaking Secrets to Pakistan