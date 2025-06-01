India Strengthens Security with High-Level Military Exercise

The Indian Army has led a high-level Joint Inter-Services Security Exercise aimed at addressing non-conventional threats amid a heightened security environment, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

Held over two days in Mumbai, the exercise took place at the Army Training Area in Colaba and concluded at the Bombay Stock Exchange, involving coordinated participation by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and local forces.

Objectives focused on inter-agency collaboration, assessing operational readiness, and validating response mechanisms to complex security scenarios, aiming to optimize decision-making processes and ensure enhanced communication among the participating services.

