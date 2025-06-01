Left Menu

India Strengthens Security with High-Level Military Exercise

The Indian Army conducted a Joint Inter-Services Security Exercise to address non-conventional threats and bolster inter-agency collaboration. The event featured coordinated operations involving the Indian military and local enforcement, aiming to enhance operational readiness and integrated response strategies under time-sensitive, realistic conditions.

The Indian Army has led a high-level Joint Inter-Services Security Exercise aimed at addressing non-conventional threats amid a heightened security environment, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

Held over two days in Mumbai, the exercise took place at the Army Training Area in Colaba and concluded at the Bombay Stock Exchange, involving coordinated participation by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and local forces.

Objectives focused on inter-agency collaboration, assessing operational readiness, and validating response mechanisms to complex security scenarios, aiming to optimize decision-making processes and ensure enhanced communication among the participating services.

