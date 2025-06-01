Udhampur's Intensified Crackdown: Drug Peddling & Cattle Smuggling Take a Hit

In an escalating battle against drug peddling and cattle smuggling, Udhampur district authorities have clamped down hard over the last five months.

The police reported Sunday the arrest of 149 individuals, yielding significant convictions and the seizure of assets totaling more than Rs 4.19 crore.

Spokesperson highlights include the freezing of 35 bank accounts related to drug offenses and the rescue of 618 smuggled animals, showcasing the district's commitment to combating these illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)