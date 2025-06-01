Left Menu

Udhampur's Intensified Crackdown: Drug Peddling & Cattle Smuggling Take a Hit

Over the past five months, Udhampur district police arrested 149 individuals involved in drug peddling and cattle smuggling. Sixty-one were convicted, and assets worth Rs 4.19 crore were seized. A total of 44 drug-related cases and 87 cattle smuggling cases were registered, leading to significant convictions and asset seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating battle against drug peddling and cattle smuggling, Udhampur district authorities have clamped down hard over the last five months.

The police reported Sunday the arrest of 149 individuals, yielding significant convictions and the seizure of assets totaling more than Rs 4.19 crore.

Spokesperson highlights include the freezing of 35 bank accounts related to drug offenses and the rescue of 618 smuggled animals, showcasing the district's commitment to combating these illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

