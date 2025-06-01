Left Menu

Heated Tribunal: Former PM Hasina Faces Grave Charges

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others have been indicted by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal for charges including mass murder, related to last year's crackdown on protests. The tribunal has issued an arrest warrant as Hasina's trial begins in absentia. Convictions could result in the death penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:30 IST
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal has taken significant legal action by indicting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two other high-profile individuals on serious charges, including mass murder. These accusations are tied to the harsh suppression of student-led protests the previous year.

The tribunal's proceedings started in absentia for Hasina, which comes after nearly ten months since the dramatic disbandment of her administration. Prosecutors are gathering extensive evidence, including audiovisual materials, to substantiate their claims of orchestrated and systematic attacks against the protesters.

With a potent mix of political drama and legal gravity, this marks a unique point in Bangladesh's history as the trial was broadcast live. As the tribunal considers treating Hasina's political party as a criminal organization, potential consequences for the accused could be severe, highlighting the trial's importance in shaping national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

