Lula Advocates for Maduro's Trial on Home Soil

Brazilian President Lula speaks out for Nicolas Maduro’s trial in Venezuela, not abroad, after Maduro was taken to the U.S. on drug trafficking charges. Lula emphasizes restoring Venezuela's democracy, plans talks with Trump on international crime, and mentions the evolving diplomatic relations with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:47 IST
In a firm rebuke against international judicial intervention, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has voiced his opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should face trial within his own country, Venezuela. This follows Maduro's apprehension by U.S. forces and subsequent captivity in New York on cocaine-trafficking charges.

Lula, during an interview with India Today TV, stressed the necessity of re-establishing democracy in Venezuela and reinforced the principle of sovereign judicial proceedings. He emphasized Brazil's stance against foreign capture of state leaders, citing diplomatic norms.

In related diplomacy, Lula plans to propose Brazilian judicial handling of Brazilian nationals accused abroad in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Lula is also preparing for negotiations with Trump on dealing with organized crime and valuable minerals, indicating an evolving partnership between the U.S. and Brazil.

