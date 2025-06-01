Tensions Escalate: Israel Blocks Arab Delegation Visit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister has accused Israel of showcasing 'extremism and rejection of peace' after it blocked a delegation of Arab ministers from entering the occupied West Bank. This criticism highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

The remarks were made by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud during a joint press conference with officials from Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Initially planned for Sunday in Ramallah, Israel announced its decision to disallow the meeting, sparking controversy and drawing international attention to the continuing struggle for peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)