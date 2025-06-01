Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Blocks Arab Delegation Visit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister criticized Israel for blocking Arab ministers from visiting the West Bank, demonstrating what he described as 'extremism and rejection of peace'. The statement was made during a press conference with Jordanian, Egyptian, and Bahraini officials in Amman, following Israel's cancellation of a scheduled meeting in Ramallah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:40 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel Blocks Arab Delegation Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister has accused Israel of showcasing 'extremism and rejection of peace' after it blocked a delegation of Arab ministers from entering the occupied West Bank. This criticism highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

The remarks were made by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud during a joint press conference with officials from Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Initially planned for Sunday in Ramallah, Israel announced its decision to disallow the meeting, sparking controversy and drawing international attention to the continuing struggle for peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025