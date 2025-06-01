Record Drone Assault Marks Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia has launched an unprecedented aerial assault, deploying 472 drones against Ukraine overnight, marking the highest nightly total recorded in the ongoing conflict, according to Ukraine's air force.

The intense barrage, which also included seven missiles, occurred a day before scheduled talks between the two nations in Istanbul. Despite the onslaught, Ukraine's air force successfully neutralized 382 of the drones and three missiles.

This escalation highlights Russia's intensified drone warfare against Ukraine, as both sides prepare for critical discussions aimed at resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)