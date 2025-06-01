Left Menu

Record Drone Assault Marks Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia launched the highest number of drones in a single night against Ukraine, with 472 units targeted. Ukraine's air force reported intercepting 382 drones and three missiles. The escalation comes on the eve of crucial talks between the two nations in Istanbul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:53 IST
  • Ukraine

Russia has launched an unprecedented aerial assault, deploying 472 drones against Ukraine overnight, marking the highest nightly total recorded in the ongoing conflict, according to Ukraine's air force.

The intense barrage, which also included seven missiles, occurred a day before scheduled talks between the two nations in Istanbul. Despite the onslaught, Ukraine's air force successfully neutralized 382 of the drones and three missiles.

This escalation highlights Russia's intensified drone warfare against Ukraine, as both sides prepare for critical discussions aimed at resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

