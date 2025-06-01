Court Clears BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2017 Fish-Throwing Incident

A court in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district has acquitted BJP minister Nitesh Rane and 30 others in a case dating back to 2017. Rane had been accused of assaulting a government official by throwing fish at him, in addition to abusing and threatening the officer.

The court found that the official, identified as Pradeep Vast, did not testify to Rane directly hurling fish at him, though he noted the involvement of his followers. This contradiction and lack of reliable evidence led to Rane's acquittal from charges, including assault and criminal intimidation.

The incident had gained widespread attention after a video clip showing the altercation was broadcast by local media. Rane, arrested at the time, was released on bail the same day. He has served as an MLA from Kankavali since 2014 and was appointed as a minister in December last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)