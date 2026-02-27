Kerala Government Challenges Acquittal of Dileep in Sensational 2017 Assault Case

The Kerala government has decided to challenge the acquittal of popular Malayalam actor Dileep in connection with the high-profile 2017 actress sexual assault case. An appeal has been filed with the Kerala High Court, calling not only for Dileep's conviction but also for enhanced punishment for others convicted in the case.

The original trial resulted in the conviction of six individuals who were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The state argues this punishment is inadequate for the gravity of their crimes, which involved sexual assault recorded in a moving vehicle and part of a larger criminal conspiracy.

The appeal points out that the acquittal of Dileep, accused of orchestrating the assault, is unjust and sends a wrong message to society. It requests the court to impose life sentences, emphasizing the trauma endured by the victim and the broader societal impact of the crime.