Notorious Smugglers Finally Captured After Years On The Run

Four men wanted in multiple cases of smuggling psychotropic substances like poppy husk and opium have been arrested by the police. Among them, Bhagirath Ram, who had been absconding for seven years, and his accomplice Dinesh, who was involved in the drug trade for 16 years.

In a significant breakthrough, the police have successfully arrested four men who have been on the run for years, wanted in several cases, including the smuggling of psychotropic substances such as poppy husk and opium.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jodhpur Range Vikas Kumar stated that the detainees were captured from various regions across the country, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Notable among the arrestees is Bhagirath Ram, who had evaded capture for seven years. His arrest led to the nabbing of his accomplice Dinesh, an individual with longstanding ties to the illicit trade, known for providing logistics and shelter to fellow smugglers.

