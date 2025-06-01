World News Highlights: From Railway Disruptions to Diplomatic Tensions
The global news roundup covers various incidents from the damaged railway track in Russia's Bryansk region to diplomatic tensions between China and the US, Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian aircraft, an Israeli attack in Gaza, and Germany's Chancellor Merz's upcoming meeting with US President Trump.
In Russia's Bryansk region, a railway track on the Unecha-Zhecha section was found damaged, though no casualties were reported. Russian Railways stated that all train movements on this route have been halted.
China has objected to remarks made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a security forum, accusing him of portraying China as a threat in the Indo-Pacific region. China has protested, emphasizing regional peace.
Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russian military aircraft, hitting 40 planes, according to a security official. This operation, if confirmed, marks a significant blow to Moscow's military assets.
