NGT Demands Strict Enforcement of Plastic Waste Rules in Tobacco Industry

The National Green Tribunal has called upon the Centre to address the enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules among manufacturers in the tobacco industry. The rules, designed to curb environmental damage, particularly target the use of plastic in packaging products like gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco.

A tribunal bench, led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, observed that a directive was issued by the Central Pollution Control Board in 2021 to 25 manufacturers mandating a shift to environmentally safe alternatives, which remains unheeded. This includes prohibiting the use of plastic and certain copolymers in packaging.

During a recent proceeding, it was highlighted that these manufacturers are not adhering to the Extended Producers' Responsibility regime, which aims for the sustainable management of product life cycles. The tribunal has issued notices to the implicated parties, seeking compliance with the stipulated environmental norms.