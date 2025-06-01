Ukraine's Blueprint for Peace: Unveiling the Path to Stability

In a critical move toward resolving the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian negotiators are set to present a detailed peace proposal to Russian counterparts at forthcoming discussions in Istanbul. The document, seen by Reuters, lays the groundwork for a potential end to hostilities.

The peace framework outlines essential steps, including implementing a full ceasefire and establishing confidence-building measures. These efforts focus on humanitarian actions, such as the return of deported Ukrainian children and the exchange of prisoners under a comprehensive 'all for all' approach.

In addition to addressing immediate humanitarian concerns, the proposal underscores the importance of security guarantees and international participation to ensure lasting peace. The discussions also entail addressing territorial issues and the phased lifting of certain sanctions against Russia, contingent on compliance with the agreement.

