In a significant development for Ukraine's military leadership, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has announced his resignation as the commander of Ukraine's land forces. Drapatyi's decision comes in the aftermath of a devastating missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility.

The attack, which took place on Sunday, resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers and left 60 others wounded. According to reports, the soldiers, mostly young recruits from a training battalion, were in shelters when the strike occurred. Drapatyi expressed profound regret over the incident.

He stated his resignation is a conscious choice, driven by a personal sense of responsibility for the tragic event. The general offered his deepest condolences to the victims' families and those injured, emphasizing that the soldiers should have been preparing to serve their country rather than losing their lives.