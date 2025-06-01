Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Fallout with Leonard Leo Over Judiciary Setbacks

Leonard Leo, a key figure in shaping the conservative judiciary under Trump, faces backlash as Trump lashes out, blaming him for judicial setbacks. Trump criticizes Leo for advising judicial appointments now hindering his agenda. The judiciary's rulings challenge Trump's trade policies, exposing tensions within the conservative movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:28 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, former President Donald Trump has openly criticized Leonard Leo, a pivotal figure in shaping the conservative judiciary during Trump's administration. Trump's recent verbal attack follows a court decision that halted his extensive tariffs, which was a cornerstone of his economic strategy.

Trump accused Leo, the former leader of the influential Federalist Society, of advising appointments that are now obstructing his policy goals. The disparaging comments come amidst a wider criticism of the judiciary, which has intervened in several of Trump's policy areas, reflecting growing tensions within conservative circles.

Despite his pivotal role in establishing a conservative dominance in the judiciary, Leo claims no involvement in the trade court appointments affecting the tariff decision. The unfolding drama underscores the complexity and friction in Trump's relationship with conservative legal frameworks and his broader political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

