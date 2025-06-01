Left Menu

Record Surge: Channel Migrant Crossings Skyrocket Under Labour Government

Over 1,100 migrants arrived in the UK from France in a single day, marking a record for the year. The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, faces pressure as migrant arrivals increase. Efforts include enhanced intelligence-sharing and enforcement operations to curb smuggling activities.

On Saturday, more than 1,100 migrants arrived in the UK from France by crossing the English Channel in small boats, marking the highest recorded number on a single day this year.

Home Office figures indicate that 1,194 migrants arrived on 18 boats, raising the provisional annual total to 14,811, a 42 percent increase compared to the previous year. This surge has intensified pressure on the Labour government, which promised to manage the crossings better than the previous administration.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to dismantle the smuggling networks, enhancing international intelligence-sharing and enforcement efforts in northern France. Despite joint efforts, the Channel remains a key migration route for those fleeing conflict or poverty.

