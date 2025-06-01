Record Surge: Channel Migrant Crossings Skyrocket Under Labour Government

On Saturday, more than 1,100 migrants arrived in the UK from France by crossing the English Channel in small boats, marking the highest recorded number on a single day this year.

Home Office figures indicate that 1,194 migrants arrived on 18 boats, raising the provisional annual total to 14,811, a 42 percent increase compared to the previous year. This surge has intensified pressure on the Labour government, which promised to manage the crossings better than the previous administration.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to dismantle the smuggling networks, enhancing international intelligence-sharing and enforcement efforts in northern France. Despite joint efforts, the Channel remains a key migration route for those fleeing conflict or poverty.