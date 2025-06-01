Drone Strikes Rattle Russian Military Airfields

Ukraine has initiated drone strikes targeting Russian military airfields across five regions, causing fires and damage to aircraft, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

On Sunday, air defences reportedly repelled the attacks in most regions; however, Murmansk and Irkutsk experienced fires. The Defense Ministry confirmed that FPV drones sparked fires near airfields in these areas.

No casualties occurred, as per official reports, and several individuals involved in the operation have been detained, the ministry added.

(With inputs from agencies.)