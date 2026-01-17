Fire Escape in Dwarka: Young Man's Harrowing Jump
A man suffered a leg fracture after leaping from the first floor of a burning building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The fire broke out at the ground-floor godown of a four-storey building. The injured man, Abhishek, luckily only suffered a leg injury. The fire was controlled within two hours.
A 21-year-old man in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was injured after leaping from the first floor of a burning building. The incident occurred on Saturday in a four-storey building, where the fire erupted in the ground-floor godown, according to the Delhi Fire Services.
Officials received alerts about the fire at around 2.10 pm. The injured individual, identified as Abhishek, attempted to escape the flames by jumping, resulting in a leg fracture. Thankfully, no other injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within two hours, preventing further damage or injuries.
