Left Menu

Fire Escape in Dwarka: Young Man's Harrowing Jump

A man suffered a leg fracture after leaping from the first floor of a burning building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The fire broke out at the ground-floor godown of a four-storey building. The injured man, Abhishek, luckily only suffered a leg injury. The fire was controlled within two hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:49 IST
Fire Escape in Dwarka: Young Man's Harrowing Jump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was injured after leaping from the first floor of a burning building. The incident occurred on Saturday in a four-storey building, where the fire erupted in the ground-floor godown, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Officials received alerts about the fire at around 2.10 pm. The injured individual, identified as Abhishek, attempted to escape the flames by jumping, resulting in a leg fracture. Thankfully, no other injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within two hours, preventing further damage or injuries.

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026