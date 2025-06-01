Timely Rescue Mission for Telugu Families in Sikkim
The Andhra Pradesh government is coordinating evacuation efforts for Telugu people stranded in Sikkim's Lachung due to landslides and flooding. Union Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is overseeing operations. All affected persons, including a local Tahsildar, are reported safe as authorities prepare evacuation once routes open.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated urgent efforts to aid Telugu residents stranded in Lachung, Sikkim, following severe landslides and flooding, as per a statement from the state officials on Sunday.
The release from the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi highlights that Union Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is playing a pivotal role in orchestrating the evacuation of those impacted by the adverse weather conditions.
Efforts are in full swing to rescue individuals, including Kurmanadha Rao, a Tahsildar from Vizianagaram district, and his family. Principal Secretary Ravi Chandra has issued instructions to maintain liaison with local authorities in Sikkim. While everyone is reportedly safe, evacuation procedures will begin once roads open to ensure their secure return.
