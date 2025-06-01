Regrettable Behaviour Leads to Removal of Top IPS Officers in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav removed four top IPS officers from their posts for inappropriate public behavior. This includes the SPs of Katni and Datia, and the IG and DIG of Chambal Range. The decision followed an incident involving police manhandling of officials' relatives.
On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took decisive action by removing four senior IPS officers from their field posts due to what he termed as 'regrettable behaviour in public service'.
The officials relieved from their duties include the superintendents of police for Katni and Datia districts, along with the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Chambal Range. Yadav, through a statement from the chief minister's office, underscored the immediate need for their reassignment.
The catalyst for these dismissals was a reported altercation involving Katni's SP, Abhishek Ranjan, where police allegedly manhandled relatives of a tehsildar and his CSP wife. Similarly, concerns over inappropriate public conduct led to the transfers of Datia SP Virendra Kumar, Chambal Range IG Sushant Kumar Saxena, and DIG Kumar Saurabh.
