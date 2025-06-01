Call for Justice: Influencer's Arrest Sparks Outrage
The Bar Council of India's chairman has demanded the immediate release and fair trial of influencer Sharmishta Panoli, arrested for a controversial social media post. This incident ignites a debate on freedom of expression and government double standards, with calls for equal justice under the law.
In an impassioned plea for justice, the Bar Council of India's chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, called for the immediate release of Sharmishta Panoli, an Instagram influencer detained by the Kolkata Police. Panoli's arrest has fueled debates on freedom of expression and selective government action.
Highlighting the case's implications, Mishra criticized the arrest as an attack on freedom of speech, arguing that Panoli, despite apologizing, faced undue legal repercussions. Her arrest followed a social media post criticizing perceived double standards among actors regarding Operation Sindoor.
Mishra accused the government of targeting Panoli, a law student, for her words while ignoring other historical injustices. He urged the Bengal government to uphold justice impartially for all, demanding Panoli's release and a fair legal process.
