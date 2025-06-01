Call for Justice: Influencer's Arrest Sparks Outrage

In an impassioned plea for justice, the Bar Council of India's chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, called for the immediate release of Sharmishta Panoli, an Instagram influencer detained by the Kolkata Police. Panoli's arrest has fueled debates on freedom of expression and selective government action.

Highlighting the case's implications, Mishra criticized the arrest as an attack on freedom of speech, arguing that Panoli, despite apologizing, faced undue legal repercussions. Her arrest followed a social media post criticizing perceived double standards among actors regarding Operation Sindoor.

Mishra accused the government of targeting Panoli, a law student, for her words while ignoring other historical injustices. He urged the Bengal government to uphold justice impartially for all, demanding Panoli's release and a fair legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)