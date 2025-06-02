Left Menu

Sudan's New Leadership: Idris Dissolves Caretaker Government

Newly appointed Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris has dissolved the country's caretaker government, as reported by state news agency SUNA. Idris assumed office on Saturday, marking the first appointment of a prime minister since the military coup of 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:47 IST
Kamil Idris, newly sworn in as Sudan's Prime Minister, has taken decisive action by dissolving the existing caretaker government, according to state news agency SUNA. The move marks a significant political shift for the nation.

The development comes as Idris steps into his role following his oath of office on Saturday. He is the first to hold the position since the military coup in 2021, signaling potential changes in Sudan's political landscape.

Idris's appointment and subsequent actions underline a transformative phase in Sudan's governance, offering new directions and challenges for the country in a post-coup era.

