Sudan's New Leadership: Idris Dissolves Caretaker Government

Kamil Idris, newly sworn in as Sudan's Prime Minister, has taken decisive action by dissolving the existing caretaker government, according to state news agency SUNA. The move marks a significant political shift for the nation.

The development comes as Idris steps into his role following his oath of office on Saturday. He is the first to hold the position since the military coup in 2021, signaling potential changes in Sudan's political landscape.

Idris's appointment and subsequent actions underline a transformative phase in Sudan's governance, offering new directions and challenges for the country in a post-coup era.