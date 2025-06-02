Left Menu

Aid Distribution Turns Deadly in Gaza: Chaos Amidst Conflict

A tragic incident in Gaza resulted in at least 31 deaths and over 170 injuries as crowds tried to collect aid. Israeli forces reportedly fired warning shots, denying targeting civilians. A new aid distribution system faces accusations of chaos and inefficiency, raising concerns over potential famine and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rafah | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:57 IST
At least 31 people were killed and over 170 were wounded as large crowds sought aid in Gaza, according to health officials. Witnesses claim Israeli forces fired at the crowds near an aid site, although the military denies targeting civilians, stating they fired only warning shots at alleged suspects.

Drone footage released by the military purportedly shows armed men firing at people collecting aid. In contrast, the foundation organizing the distribution claims aid was delivered without incident. Independent verification of the videos remains elusive as media access to these sites is restricted.

The incident marks the deadliest around the nascent aid distribution system, prompting fears of escalating violence and a looming humanitarian crisis. UN agencies and aid groups have expressed concerns over the system, accusing it of violating humanitarian principles and raising the risk of further displacement.

