Aid Distribution Turns Deadly in Gaza: Chaos Amidst Conflict

At least 31 people were killed and over 170 were wounded as large crowds sought aid in Gaza, according to health officials. Witnesses claim Israeli forces fired at the crowds near an aid site, although the military denies targeting civilians, stating they fired only warning shots at alleged suspects.

Drone footage released by the military purportedly shows armed men firing at people collecting aid. In contrast, the foundation organizing the distribution claims aid was delivered without incident. Independent verification of the videos remains elusive as media access to these sites is restricted.

The incident marks the deadliest around the nascent aid distribution system, prompting fears of escalating violence and a looming humanitarian crisis. UN agencies and aid groups have expressed concerns over the system, accusing it of violating humanitarian principles and raising the risk of further displacement.