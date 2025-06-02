Historic Judicial Elections Stir Controversy in Mexico

Mexico held its first-ever judicial elections on Sunday, a historic event that has sparked controversy and confusion among the populace. The elections, aimed at revamping the country's court system, witnessed low voter turnout with Mexicans grappling with a plethora of options and an unfamiliar voting process.

With more than 7,700 candidates contesting for over 2,600 judicial positions, the elections mark a shift from the traditional appointment system based on merit and experience. Morena, Mexico's ruling party, had overhauled the court system, prompting criticism of potential political overreach and threats to judicial independence.

President Claudia Sheinbaum champions the reform as a means to combat judicial corruption. Critics, however, warn against the potential erosion of democracy and increased vulnerability to criminal influence. Meanwhile, confused voters express concerns about inadequate information and the possibility of political manipulation in the electoral process.