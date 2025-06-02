Tensions Rise as Ukraine and Russia Prep for Peace Talks Amid Escalating Drone Warfare

As Ukraine and Russia prepare for another round of peace talks in Istanbul, the conflict between the two nations has intensified. Recent days witnessed one of the fiercest drone battles since the war began, with Ukraine targeting Russian bombers in Siberia in a high-stakes operation.

Amidst these tensions, a Russian bridge was destroyed over a passenger train, resulting in multiple casualties. Ukraine's intelligence service publicized its ambitious 'Operation Spider's Web', which involved significant drone attacks on Russian military assets.

The political landscape remains fraught as peace discussions continue. Both sides are presenting proposals, yet there's little consensus on peace terms. With geopolitical pressures mounting, especially from the U.S., the road to resolution remains uncertain.