Panic and Fear Grips Iran Amid U.S. and Israel Attacks

Amid rising tensions, Iran witnessed widespread fear as long queues formed at gas stations across the nation following a joint attack by the United States and Israel. Reports of explosions in Tehran sent shockwaves through the capital, leading many citizens to flee in search of safety.

With a potential escalation looming, Iran's top security body has urged the public to relocate to safer locales. The ongoing attack, coming on the heels of a failed attempt at resolving nuclear tensions in Geneva, signals a period of heightened anxiety for Iranians already grappling with recent governmental upheaval.

In the midst of the chaos, residents expressed both fear and frustration. While some view the attack as a chance for political change, others dread the thought of Iran descending into turmoil similar to Iraq post-invasion. Schools and universities across the country have been closed indefinitely as the public grapples with an uncertain future.

(With inputs from agencies.)