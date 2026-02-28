Panic and Fear Grips Iran Amid U.S. and Israel Attacks
Long queues formed at gas stations across Iran as people fled cities following a joint attack by the U.S. and Israel. Explosions in Tehran caused panic, with Iran's security advising evacuation. The attacks follow failed nuclear talks and exacerbate ongoing tensions.
Amid rising tensions, Iran witnessed widespread fear as long queues formed at gas stations across the nation following a joint attack by the United States and Israel. Reports of explosions in Tehran sent shockwaves through the capital, leading many citizens to flee in search of safety.
With a potential escalation looming, Iran's top security body has urged the public to relocate to safer locales. The ongoing attack, coming on the heels of a failed attempt at resolving nuclear tensions in Geneva, signals a period of heightened anxiety for Iranians already grappling with recent governmental upheaval.
In the midst of the chaos, residents expressed both fear and frustration. While some view the attack as a chance for political change, others dread the thought of Iran descending into turmoil similar to Iraq post-invasion. Schools and universities across the country have been closed indefinitely as the public grapples with an uncertain future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
