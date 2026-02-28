Operation Epic Fury: U.S. Engages Iran in Major Combat

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the launch of 'major combat operations' in Iran, with the first strikes aimed at disabling Iranian missiles and naval capabilities. The operation comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

The Pentagon has named the initiative 'EPIC FURY,' which is expected to last several days. This marks the second time military strikes have been undertaken under Trump's administration since his recent return to office.

As Iran braced for retaliation and launched missiles towards Israel, Trump urged Iranian forces to lay down their arms in exchange for immunity, describing the mission as 'noble' and essential for future security.

